A residential house in Waisa Kawnar village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was gutted Tuesday.

An official said that the house belonged to Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, son of Muhammad Sikander Malik of Wasia Kawnar.

“Fire broke out in the residential house due to leakage in a domestic gas cylinder,” the official said.

Before the flames were doused by fire tenders, fire had engulfed the entire house.