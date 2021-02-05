House gutted in Sopore

A two-storey house was gutted in MalporaZaingeer area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Massive fire broke out from the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Malla, son of Ghulam Ahmad at Malpora Zaingeer.

A team of Fire and Emergency Services department reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of locals and Police.

The fire damaged property worth lakhs of rupees, however, no loss of life or injury was reported.

Police said that the cause of fire was electric short circuit and a case was registered in this regard.