House to house searches in Sopore

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Amargrah area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.

Reports said columns of the army’s 52RR, SOG of J&K Police and 177-Bn CRPF cordoned the Amargrah area and conducted house to house searches.

Reports said that all entry points towards the area were sealed by the security forces.

A police officer said the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants. Searches were going on in the area when last reports came in.