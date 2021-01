Houseboat owners of Dal Lake have condoled the demise of one of their members Riyaz Ahmad Kanna who drowned in the lake on January 10.

A delegation of houseboat owners led by Tariq Patloo visited the house of the bereaved and recounted Riyaz’s contribution in highlighting issues of houseboat owners.

His congregational Fateh Khawani will be held on 13th January at 11.00 am at Malkah near Zaroo Gun factory.