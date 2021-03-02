Houses searched in Shopian

Security forces on Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police encircled Sofipora village in Zainpora area and began a door to door search operation.

The operation, according to the official, was launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The operation was however called off after no militant was found in the area.

Earlier, the forces also searched a few houses in neighbouring Chitragam village.