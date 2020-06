HPCL has promoted an officer to the post of Deputy General Manager LPG for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to official, Aijaz Ahmad Kachroo has been promoted from Chief Regional Manager HPCL Jammu LPG Regional Office to Deputy General Manager LPG for UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

“This is first time that this position has been taken by any officer from Kashmir,” said the official.