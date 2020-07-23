Kashmir, Today's Paper
July 23, 2020

HRaCF appoints VP for JK

July 23, 2020
Human Rights and Anti Corruption Forum (HR&CF) on Thursday appointment Fahar Baba as vice-president of the form for union territory, Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the appointment, Er Sajad Reshi, President (UT) J&K, Ladakh in a statement, said, “Fahar Baba with his vast knowledge and experience, will be able to integrate and capitalize in our current team and add tremendous value to our organization.”

The forum, in a statement said, “Fahar Baba is active as social and youth activist in Jammu and Kashmir and is also a member of International Human Rights Commission. We are certain that he will create awareness to the society, youth, and general public regarding their rights.”

