Humaira Bashir wins calligraphy competitions

Humaira Bashir a student of B.A. 4th semester of Amar Singh College, Srinagar has bagged 1st prize in the calligraphy competition in the SONZAL TALENT HUNT organised by Dean Students Welfare, Kashmir University Srinagar, from March 23 to 30, 2021. She also bagged 1st prize in the Calligraphy Competition, organised by SHAMA, on April 5th 2021.

According to a statement, Principal of the college, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather encouraged and applauded the student for bringing laurel to the college and her parents. He impressed upon all the students of college to engage themselves actively in the competitive and extracurricular activities to get themselves recognized in this competitive era.