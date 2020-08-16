Hunt for new BGSBU VC begins

The government has constituted a search panel for appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri.

The four members committee would be headed by Vice Chancellor (VC) Kashmir University (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad. The University is presently headed by Prof Javaid Mussarat, who was appointed in October 2015. His term as VC will end in October. Meanwhile, the BGSBU has issued an advertisement for appointment of the new VC.

As per the advertisement, a person possessing “highest level of competence, integrity, morals, and institutional commitment” is eligible for the post.

“The Vice Chancellor being the academic and administrative head is expected to be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years of experience as Professor in a University or 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership,” the notification reads. The aspiring candidates should not be more than 65 years of age on the closing date of receipt of applications. “Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by the search committee,” the notification reads. The aspiring candidates have been asked to submit their application forms by September 14.

“The search committee reserves the right to consider eminent persons outside the list of such applications,” it reads.