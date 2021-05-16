Hunt for new VC IUST begins | Govt constitutes search committee to draw panel of candidates

The hunt for the appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) for Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has begun as the J&K government has constituted a four-member committee to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of new VC for the university.

The Search Committee has been constituted by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha who is the Chancellor of the J&K Universities.

To be headed as chairman by the former VC Delhi University, Dinesh Singh as nominee of the Chancellor of the university, the other committee members include VC Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor, former VC MANUU Prof Mohammad Miyan and VC Lucknow University Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

A top official said the VC AMU and former VC MANUU were nominated by the Executive Council of IUST as members of the search committee while the VC Lucknow University was nominated by University Grants Commission (UGC) as the member of the committee.

The five-year term of the incumbent VC IUST Prof Mushtaq Sidique would expire on May 17.

Prof Sidique was appointed as the VC IUST on May 12, 2016 for a period of three years.

Later he was given an extension of two more years as the previous regime had extended the term of VC from three to five years.

A resident of Srinagar, Prof Sidique earlier served in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar for 14 years.

As per the University Act, the incumbent VC has to continue his office till the appointment of new VC is finalised by the Chancellor and assumes the charges.

“That is why it is mandatory that a search committee should be constituted three months prior to the expiry of the term of the current VC of the university so that the appointment of new VC is done on time,” the official said.

He said the Registrar IUST had conveyed the Chancellor’s office more than three months ago about the completion of the term of the VC.

“But the government did not constitute the search committee earlier. The order was issued a few days ago,” he said.

The delay in appointment of VC for the university is having an adverse impact on the functioning of the institution.

“Going by the act, the incumbent VC has to stay in office till a new one is appointed but he has communicated to the government about the matter but he did not receive any communication in this regard as of now,” he said.