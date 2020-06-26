Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 11:48 PM

Hurriyat concerned over exploitation of natural resources in Kashmir

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 11:48 PM

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Friday took expectation to the move by the authorities to exploit natural resources in J&K and render locals jobless.

In a statement, the Hurriyat said for the first time, authorities have ensured that the contracts for mineral blocks in every district of J&K were given to non-local contractors by opening up the bidding process to them.

Trending News

55 ASIs promoted as SIs in Kashmir

Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Naeem Akhtar evicted from govt bungalow

“Through an e-auction process hundreds of sand blocks along the river Jhelum and its tributaries that used to be given to locals against a royalty to the government, have been given to non-locals. This process has rendered thousands of people associated with sand digging completely jobless,” said the statement.

It said hundreds of families directly or indirectly connected with the activity since decades for earning their livelihood have been snatched of the livelihood.

“This is anti-human and undemocratic to say the least,” said the statement.

Latest News

Elderly Sopore woman tests COVID-19 positive after death; J&K toll 92

Representational Pic

India's records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases; death toll rises to 15,685

BAN ON HIGH-SPEED INTERNET | Unable to take online classes, teachers start 'school' inside forest area in Pulwama

SSB starts process to fill vacant Class-IV post, advertise 8,575 jobs

The Hurriyat reiterated that “such tactics will not change the basic reality of Kashmir issue and the need for its resolution.”

Related News