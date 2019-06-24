Hurriyat 'finally' softening stand on talks a relief: Mehbooba Mufti

Also Read | Auto Draft

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president on Monday said she was relieved that Hurriyat has “finally” softened it stand on talks with the Centre.

Quoting a famous Persian couplet, daer ayad durust ayad (Better later than never), Mehbooba said on Twitter: “Dair aye durust aye. The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand (sic).” Dair aye durust aye.The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand. https://t.co/opAX7cwF9X— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2019

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s had said that Hurriyat was ready for talks to which the Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had responded saying that if meaningful talks are initiated then there will be a positive response.