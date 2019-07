Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Hurriyat Conference (G) on Thursday slammed the government’s decision to restrict the civilian movement on the Srinagar – Jammu National Highway to facilitate the movement of Amarnath yatris.

In a statement a Hurriyat (G) spokesman said that “how strange and illogical is it, that those helping yatris, wholeheartedly instead of being encouraged and rewarding them, they are strangulated and made to suffer by blocking their vehicular movement.”