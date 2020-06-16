'Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar unwell in Tihar'

Family members of Hurriyat (G) leader Muhammad Ayaz Akbar Tuesday said his health condition was worsening and appealed the authorities to provide him proper medical aid.

The family members said Akbar was running fever for the last two weeks and was not being “properly treated” by authorities at the Tihar jail.

The family members said they were apprehensive about his health as the jail was packed with inmates and there was threat of COVID19.

“But the jail authorities are unmoved. They haven’t taken his sample for COVID19 test. They are delaying it due to unknown reasons,” they said, appealing the authorities to provide him best medical treatment.