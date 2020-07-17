Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 12:50 AM

Hurriyat (M) appeals people to follow SoPs

Representational Pic

Hurriyat (M) on Friday reiterated its appeal to people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines related to COVID-19.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said, “Hurriyat appeals people to follow in letter and spirit the SoPs and guidelines related to COVID-19 as laid down by health experts.

“By taking precautionary measures, we can succeed in overcoming the challenge posed by the outbreak,” the spokesperson said.

The party appealed people to avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

“We are concerned over the worrying situation across the world in general and Jammu & Kashmir in particular due to alarming increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Government must release all the political prisoners and other detainees taken into preventive custody unconditionally in view of the rising positive cases of COVID-19 in jails and detention centres across J&K,” it added.

