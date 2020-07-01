Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 1:20 AM

Hurriyat members call on ailing Ansari

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 1:20 AM
File Photo of Prof Ab Gani Bhat and Bilal Gani Lone

Hurriyat Conference members, Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat and Bilal Ghani lone on Wednesday called on ailing party member and former Chairman Maulana Abbas Ansari to inquire about his health condition.

A statement said the duo, the executive members of the party, called on Ansari, also an executive member, at his residence and later held a meeting there.

Trending News
Representational pic

Cyber police outsmarts fraudster

Macdamization of roads started in G'bl

In Pulwama, a village without water supply for 3 years

Miscreants chop apple trees in south Kashmir

The statement said another executive member Masroor Abbas Ansari also participated in the meeting.

The Hurriyat  Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not attend the meeting as he continues to be under arbitrary house arrest since August last year, said the statement.

Related News