Hurriyat members call on ailing Ansari

Hurriyat Conference members, Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat and Bilal Ghani lone on Wednesday called on ailing party member and former Chairman Maulana Abbas Ansari to inquire about his health condition.

A statement said the duo, the executive members of the party, called on Ansari, also an executive member, at his residence and later held a meeting there.

The statement said another executive member Masroor Abbas Ansari also participated in the meeting.

The Hurriyat Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not attend the meeting as he continues to be under arbitrary house arrest since August last year, said the statement.