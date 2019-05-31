Hurriyat will support all peace initiatives to resolve Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that the Hurriyat would support all the peace initiatives that are aimed at peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“Hurriyat is willing to support every initiative which is aimed at peaceful resolution of the dispute keeping in view the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” Mirwaiz said while addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz said that Pakistan premier’s offer of holding a dialogue on all the outstanding issues should be taken seriously by New Delhi.

“Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s oft repeated offer of dialogue on all issues between India and Pakistan including Kashmir issue should be seriously considered by the new dispensation in New Delhi as the way forward.”

He said that as the people of India overwhelmingly voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party back into power, this mandate gives PM Modi the opportunity and the power to play a decisive role in the resolution of the long pending Kashmir conflict.

Mirwaiz said all Kashmiris irrespective of their organisational affiliations are speaking in one voice about the urgent need for resolution of the conflict.

“It is an opportune time to initiate political processes which enables and facilitates conflict resolution.”

Mirwaiz said a resolution to the Kashmir issue can transform both India and Pakistan and usher in a new era of stability and progress in South Asia, free from punishing military budgets and fear of conflict, bringing the much needed relief to the hapless people of Kashmir striving for a resolution.