Husband-wife duo injured in leopard attack

A couple was injured after a leopard attacked them in Zachaldara area Handwara on Monday.

A Police official said that the duo was doing some household chores in courtyard of their house at Wader Balla when a leopard attacked them, leaving both injured.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital where from they were shifted to District Hospital Handwara for advance treatment.

The injured has been identified as Abdul Rashid Mir and his wife Raja Begum of Wader BalaHandwara.

Meanwhile, locals appealed the authorities to take immediate steps to trap the leopard.

“People here are frightened after the today’s attack and fear that with the school reopening, children may be at danger of a similar attack,” said Ajaz Mir, a local.