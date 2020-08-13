I-Day: Full-dress rehearsals held across Kashmir

Full dress rehearsal parades for I-Day were held at various places in Kashmir division on Thursday

Anantnag

A full dress rehearsal parade was held at Government Degree College (GDC) Boys Anantnag on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Ghulam Hassan Sheikh unfurled the tricolor and took salute at the parade. The contingents of CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, F&ES, took part in the march-past.

Addressing the gathering, ADC said that nation is paying great tribute to the freedom fighters, who scarified their lives to free us from the British rule.

He further added that since 15th August 1947, nation has achieved highest goals of success in every field of development. Those who have scarified lives to uphold the secular face of the nation would always be remembered. On this occasion, cultural programmes were presented.

Senior officer from Police and civil administration participated in the function.

Budgam

A full dress rehearsal parade in connection with ensuing I-Day celebration 2020 was held at the Sports Stadium Budgam on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (I/c) Dr. Mohamad Ashraf unfurled the tri-colour, inspected the parade and took salute on the march past presented by contingents of JKP, JKIP, CRPF, Auxiliary Police and Home Guard. In his address, the ADC threw light on the importance of the I-Day.

A colourful cultural program from was also presented by the artists depicting and demonstrating COVID -19 related slogans and appeals.

Senior officers from Police and civil administration were present on the occasion.

Similar rehearsal function was also held at all tehsil headquarters.

Baramulla

Ahead of 74th I-Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal was held on Thursday at District headquarter Baramulla where Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Mohammad Rafiq Lone unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.

The march past was presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services among other bands.

Meanwhile various colorful cultural programmes were presented at the event which evoked quite applause from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, the ACR highlighted the importance of I- Day in the history of India. He enlisted various projects that were developed in the district in different sectors viz health, education etc and said that the district has recorded splendid achievements on multiple fronts.

Underling the need of maintaining peace and communal harmony for development, the ACR said that Baramulla district is a glaring and shining example of brotherhood where people of different faiths and communities co-exist peacefully. He also said that different welfare schemes and programmes, sponsored by central government are being implemented smoothly so that the benefits reach at the ground level.

Senior officers from civil administration and police were present on the occasion.

Sopore

Similar function was also organized at Sopore where the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Parvaiz Sajad Ganaie unfurled the tri-color and took salute at the march past presented by various contingents of JK Police, CRPF etc.

Shopian

A full-dress rehearsal for the I-Day-2020 celebration was held at District Police Lines Shopian, where ADC Shopian, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Aziz unfurled the tricolor. He also inspected the parade and took salute on the march past. The contingents of CRPF,JK Police, Home Guards, Forest Protection Force, Fire and Emergency services, Youth Services and Sports participated.

On the occasion, various colourful programmes were presented by the Department of Information and students from different educational institutions.

ADC highlighted the importance of I-Day and also threw light on the achievements in the district.

Several senior police and civil officers besides a large number of people were present on the occasion.

Kulgam

A full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Lines Kulgam in which ADC Kulgam, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.

The march past was presented by contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Women Police, Home Guard, Police band, new police recruits and other contingents.

Cultural programmes were also presented on the occasion by the local artists.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC congratulated the people and highlighted developmental scenario of the district and achievements booked under various schemes and sectors in the district.

Senior officers from police and civil administration were present on the occasion.

Kupwara

Full dress rehearsal on I-Day-2020 celebration was held here at District Police Lines Kupwara on Thursday. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Nazir Ahmad Lone unfurled the tricolor and took salute on march-past comprising contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, FPP, JK Home Guards and Police Commandos.

Addressing the function, the ADC congratulated the audience on the celebration of 73rd I-Day. The ADC expressed his gratitude towards all the functionaries engaged in COVID-19 containment efforts. He said that the developmental activities were going in full swing despite COVID pandemic across the district and major projects like SDH Sogam were completed within the stipulated time frame. All works were executed amid preventive SOPs of COVID-19.

SSP, Kupwara Shriram Ambarker, CEO, DIO besides District officers, PRIs and other concerned were present on the occasion.

A variety of cultural programmes were also presented on the occasion.

Full dress rehearsal functions were also held at Handwara and Karnah sub divisions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara has directed all officers and officials to ensure their presence in the I-Day function on August 15.

Ganderbal

In the district Ganderbal full dress rehearsal was held in connection with the forthcoming I-Day 2020.

ADC, Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Baba unfurled the tricolor, took the salute at the march-past.

The march-past was presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, SSB and Home Guard. On the occasion, colorful cultural programmes were presented by well-known local artists.

In his address, ADC lauded the importance of I-Day celebration and highlighted the various developmental activities registered by different departments in the district and achievement under different welfare schemes during the current financial year. Senior police and civil officers were present on the occasion.

Bandipora

A full-dress rehearsal was also held at S.K. Sports Stadium Bandipora where ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute on the march past presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, IRP, CRPF, NCC and the Home guards.

On the occasion, ADC Bandipora addressed the gathering and highlighted the performance of the district during the current financial year under various state and centrally sponsored schemes.

Senior officers from Police and civil administration were present on the occasion.

The Department of Information and Public Relations presented a cultural program while JK Police showcased Martial Art performance and received a huge applause from the audiences.

Pulwama

In connection with I-Day celebration, full dress rehearsal was held on Thursday at District Police Line Pulwama where Additional Deputy Commissioner, Altaf Ahmad Khan hoisted National Flag and took salute at the march past comprising contingents from CRPF, District Police and Home guard.

On the occasion, local artists presented cultural programmes, patriotic songs and skits.

Senior officers from Police and civil administration were present on the occasion.

Similar function was held at DPL Awantipora where Tehsildar Awantiopra hoisted flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKAP, JKP, CRPF and NCC cadets.