'I strived to share values of judicial discipline'

In her farewell speech, the outgoing Chief Justice Gita Mittal has said that as the Chief Justice in J&K she tried to embed the abounding spirit of inclusion, equality, non-discrimination and justice in courts.

“Towards this end, I strived to inculcate judicious bonding, sharing the values of judicial discipline, honesty, ethics and confidence in the justice dispensation system” Justice Mittal said while addressing the function.

“I was told that as I took over as a woman Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, I was breaking a glass ceiling and making history; As a woman, I have constantly questioned myself about the glass ceiling – as to whether I have ever managed to break it?” she said.

“However, life has taught me that the ‘glass ceiling’ is not about arriving at a position – getting a law degree, becoming a lawyer, getting appointed as a judge or even as a Chief Justice. Glass ceilings are broken when you start making a real difference to whatever you do, when you uplift others behind you and empower them to stand as tall as you do, when you enable them to stride ahead of you. So, my dear friends, in this, I have only just begun – I have really miles to go before I sleep”.

“It is this spirit with which I had come to all of you and I hope I have succeeded in achieving some of its aspirations,” she said.

She said, “I have no hesitation in acknowledging that it has been a gratifying and cherishable experience to be here. The credit goes to the judges of the various courts who so unhesitatingly have assisted in the changes and adaptations, bearing my impatience because of my anxiety to do much in the little time that I had”.

“The Judicial Staff in the Registry and the Staff of the High Court in Both the Wings especially my personal staff, have treated me with kindliness and have been tolerant enough to bear the brunt of my impatience. I am sure as part of being one family, it is forgotten, Justice Mittal said.

“I thank the Almighty for sending me to this heaven on earth with such talented and beautiful people and for this opportunity to share with the judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir and its people the achievements, best practices and the experiences of the Delhi High Court and my life”

The function was attended by High Court Judges, former Judges, Law Officers of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, Assistant Solicitor Generals of India, J&K and Ladakh; ‘ Law officer of Government of India and Executives of Bar Association,’ Members of Bar of Union Territories, members of Staff.