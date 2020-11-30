Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:01 AM

I was declared defeated despite 'win': Tangmarg's Sarpanch candidate

A candidate contesting the Panchayat polls from Shooch village of Tangmarg area of Baramulla Monday filed a complaint that he was declared defeated despite emerging victorious on a Sarpanch seat.

The candidate has labelled “fraud and cheating” charges against the returning officer of Wailoo village. Following a written complaint to the District Panchayat Officer, Baramulla, Ghulam Nabi Itoo, a probe has been ordered and the concerned returning officer has been asked to submit the report in connection with the allegation.

“I have sought report from the returning officer in connection with the complaint after which action will be initiated,” he said.

