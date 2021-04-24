IAF airlift equipment to Ladakh to enhance testing capacity

Indian Air Force (IAF) Saturday airlifted some essential equipment to Leh and Kargil from Jammu to enhance the COVID-19 testing infrastructure to cope up with the rising cases at both places.

An official said that to strength the COVID-19 testing facilities at Leh and Kargil in Ladakh, some high-end machines were airlifted to Leh and Kargil to augment the existing COVID-19 testing facilities at Kargil and Leh.

Director Health Ladakh, Dr Angchuk told Greater Kashmir that since the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed, CSIR-IIIM and Indian Air Force jointly managed to deliver these equipment at Leh and Kargil which would increase the daily testing capacities there.

Meanwhile, Ladakh reported 152 new positive case of COVID-19 including 146 from Leh and six from Kargil.