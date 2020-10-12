IASE organises orientation programme

Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Government College of Education), Srinagar organised a two day orientation programme on curriculum & establishment of ECCTE Lab. In

In a statement, Arshid Sualeh, media secretary (IASE) said during the event, E-discussion on finalisation of syllabus for Certificate, Diploma and Embedded Course for ECCTE was held Resource Persons from TISS Mumbai, Ambedkar University, Delhi and Smagra Shiksha, NCERT, Pune University. Young Lives interacted with IASE faculty and gave their valuable suggestions. Principal Prof. (Dr.) Ruhi Kanth presented welcome address while Dr. Nuzhat Nasreen and Fazl Illahi coordinated the whole programme.