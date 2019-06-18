I&B ministry pulls up private TV channels

Also Read | Auto Draft

Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued an advisory to private TV satellite channels for appropriate representation of children in dance based reality shows, a statement said.

Also Read | Auto Draft

It said, “I&B Ministry has noticed that several dance based reality TV shows portray young children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment. These moves are often suggestive and age-inappropriate. Such acts may also have distressing impact on children, impacting them at a young and impressionable age.”

Also Read | Auto Draft

“All private satellite TV channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in Programme & Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed. As per the rules, no programme should be carried on TV which denigrates children, and further that programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence.” The Ministry, statement said, has issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels to avoid showing children in indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner in dance reality shows or other such programmes. “The channels have been further advised to exercise maximum restraint, sensitivity and caution while showing such reality shows and programmes,” it added.