ICAR appoints 2 SKUAST-K professors as Emeritus Scientists

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, (ICAR), Union Ministry of Agriculture has offered position of Emeritus Scientists to two faculty members of SKUAST-K, Prof M Y Zargar and Prof G A Parray, for a period of three years, an official statement said.

It said the offer has been made on the basis of their “life time achievements” including contributions to agricultural education and research and the projects submitted by them for investigation during their tenure as Emeritus Scientists.

“Around 130 reputed scientists from various parts of the country contested for the position, out of which 30 have been selected,” said the statement.

The statement said Prof Zargar has previously held some coveted positions in SKUAST-K which include Director Research, Dean Agriculture, Dean Forestry, Associate Director Research, Associate Dean Agriculture, apart from the positions of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

During his tenure as Emeritus Scientist, Prof Zargar shall be working on “Exploration of Extremophilic Cold Tolerant Microbes from cold areas of Kashmir and Ladakh for rapid biodegradation of organic wastes”, said the statement.

It said Prof Parray, during his tenure as Emeritus Scientist, will investigate niche specific diversity in Kashmir for potential exploration to develop climate resilient rice genotypes for marginal farmers.