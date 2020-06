The Department of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Ganderbal organized a camp under flagship program Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, here today

The camp was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal.

Among others, the camp was attended by the Program Officer, ICDS, CEO, DPO, CDPOs of block Ganderbal, Lar and Kangan besides pregnant and lactating mothers of the district.