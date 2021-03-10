ICDS Helpers, Supervisors demand regularization

Workers and helpers under the banner of ICDS Helpers & Supervisors Association staged a protest here in Srinagar to press the Government and Director ICDS Mission to settle the burning demands including regularization and hike in honorarium without further delay.

The protesters assembled at Press Enclave Srinagar and raised slogans in support of their demands, urging the Government to settle the long pending genuine issues of the ‘most exploited class of lowest paid temporary workers and helpers.’

The protest was led by ICDS Helpers & Supervisors Association Mahajabeen Akhtar.

She told news agency KNT that they are demanding their regularization, enhancement of their honorarium and finalization of their long pending seniority list.

She said Government has miserably failed to address their burning issues regarding the regularization policy. “In such a situation we are left with no alternative except to hit roads and protest,” she said.