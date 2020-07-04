ICDS Supervisors demand promotions as per rules

Jammu and Kashmir ICDS Supervisors Union Saturday urged the government to direct concerned to give them their due promotions by adhering to employees’ promotional rules.

Addressing media persons here, the state president of the union, Abida War said that ICDS supervisors have not been given promotions from last three decades. “Despite having competency and requisite qualifications we haven’t been promoted. Contrarily, social workers appointed in 2008 were confirmed as TSWOs in 2015 and were promoted as CDPO this year,” she said.

She added that ICDS supervisors appointed from1988 onwards have been working on the same posts they were appointed on.

Abida added that their sister concern department Social Welfare Department employees including social workers craft assistants, superintendent homes and others have reaped several career benefits in past three decades, while as ICDS workers attain superannuation on the same post they are appointed on.

“It is injustice and discrimination where our career benefits under rules are denied to us,” she said.

Abida said their union is fighting for years now to remove this injustice and seeking amendment of JK Social Welfare Gazetted Service Recruitment Rules 2007.

“We have submitted several representations before the higher authorities in this regard. However, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” she said.

She said that ninety percent ICDS supervisors are females. “However, it is irony that we are not being promoted which is also a gender injustice,” she said.

She demanded that the promotions of ICDS supervisors must be held under the given guidelines of Government of India.

She said that their union also has the documentary evidence of cases wherein unqualified persons were promoted to higher posts, adding, “We are going to submit them before Lieutenant Governor shortly.”

The ICDS Supervisors Union appealed Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and Principal Secretary to Government for Social Welfare Department Shailedra Kumar to intervene and issue necessary directions in this regard so that the future of thousands of supervisors in Jammu and Kashmir would be safeguarded.