Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 11:42 PM

ICDS workers stage protest, seek salary release

Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

Scores of workers working under the Social Welfare Department’s Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Monday staged a protest against the administration demanding release of their pending salaries from the past three years.

The workers from various districts under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir ICDS Union assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and protested against the authorities for the delay in the release of monthly salaries of the employees.

“This is sheer injustice with the workers of ICDS who are constantly working hard for the benefit of the society. Our salary has been withheld and we are made to suffer on a daily basis. We served as the frontline workers during the pandemic and instead of recognising our efforts, we are forced into being in a state of depression,” said an ICDS worker.

She said that they were working tirelessly for the betterment of the children but their own children were made to suffer as most of them were unable to pay their school fees.

The agitating workers said that this was sheer injustice with them as being the only bread earners of the family they were not able to pay their debts which had made their entire family suffer.

“We appeal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and all the concerned authorities to release our pending salaries so that we do not suffer further. We also request the administrative authorities to redress the long-pending issues of the ICDS department for the betterment of J&K so that justice should prevails,” they said.

