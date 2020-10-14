ICP invites applications for free residential coaching for civil service exams

The Initiative for Competition Promotion (ICP) has invited applications for free residential coaching with hostel facilities for civil services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Exam–2021.

As per the notification issued by ICP, the total intake capacity for coaching is only 30 including Boys and Girls.

“Candidates who have graduated or are in final year of graduation between 20-36 years of age may apply online through the attached link,” reads the notification. It reads that the entrance test would be held at Srinagar tentatively on October 25. “The last date for submission of application forms is October 20 and the Course will commence from first week of November,” it reads.

The notification further states that the written test would comprise General Studies (objective type) and Essay writing in English to test candidate’s ability to express in an organized and structured manner.