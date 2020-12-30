Kashmir, Today's Paper
ICPS starts 2 child shelter homes in Srinagar

The Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) Wednesday operationalised two child shelter homes for boys and girls in Nowgam and SaidaKadal in Srinagar.

Mission Director, ICPS, Shabnam Shah Kamili inaugurated the homes.

The Mission Director, ICPS highlighted the role of the government is ensuring child protection services to reach to children in need of care and protection.

Principal Magistrate, Srinagar, TabassumParray said that establishing such childcare homes would cater to the needs of the orphans and distressed children who were in need of care and protection.

Chief Education Officer, Srinagar and District Child Protection Officer, Srinagar Ashraf Akhoon, officials from the Integrate Child Protection Services and representatives from civil society were present on the occasion.

