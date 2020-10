Dr Muhammad Amin Lankar, one of the first dental surgeons in Jammu and Kashmir, has passed away.

Dr Lankar was among the first batch of graduates in dental surgery from Government Dental College, Amritsar in 1964 and was instrumental in shaping up the Dental Departments of J&K Health Services.

Secretary IDA J&K State Branch Dr Javid Qanungo has condoled his demise and said his passing away has created a void in the field of dentistry across Jammu and Kashmir.