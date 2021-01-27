Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 3:26 AM

Idara Falah Aam Waqf donates blankets

UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 3:26 AM

The Idara Falah AamWaqfAlamgari Bazar Srinagar kicked off its blanket donation drive amid ongoing chilly days for the underprivileged families in Kashmir.

As part of the donation, the IdaraFalahAamWaqf continued the campaign and provided high-quality warm blankets to the underprivileged families in the Valley, it said in a statement.

All the volunteers of the Waqf put in their best efforts to reach out to the maximum underprivileged families across Kashmir.

So far, 500 needy families in different parts of the Valley have received the blankets from the Waqf. The needy people expressed gratitude to Waqf, the statement said.

The donation campaign would be continued till March.

