Ideas can't be chained, says PDP after Mehbooba's PSA extension

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday flayed the government over extending detention of party President, Mehbooba Mufti and other senior political leaders, under Public Safety Act (PSA), terming it “vindictive” while reiterating that muscular approach will not work in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, a party spokesman said even after being imprisoned for nine months since Jammu and Kashmir was “plundered of its unique position,” the extension of the PSA for three more months against the PDP President has hinted that government has some more “dreadful developments in its kitty to shock already perturbed populace with.”

“Otherwise there is no justification of extending the PSA of Mehbooba Mufti and other senior leaders for three more months amid the prevalent pandemic,” the spokesperson said. “By taking such undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unnatural measures, the government in actual is trying to show its electorate how tough it is against Muslims and against Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said such measures will have far-reaching consequences and only increase alienation and frustration among people.

He said the PDP has a clear stand that ideas cannot be chained, banned, or killed and that in democracy, ideas are allowed to flourish and not choked.

“It is ironic that by taking such undemocratic, unconstitutional and unnatural measures, the BJP still believes in the efficacy of these methods and are trying to repeat the old mistakes which will be meaningless and will prove counterproductive,” said the party spokesman.

Meanwhile, senior PDP leader, Nizamuddin Bhat condemned the government decision of extending detention of Mehbooba, Sartaj Madni, and National Conference’s Ali Muhammad Sagar.