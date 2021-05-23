Identify symptoms early, consult a doctor: Senior Consultant

Senior Consultant Physician, District Hospital Budgam Dr Zarka Amin Sunday said that people with co-morbidity were at higher risk of COVID-19 so they need to be extra cautious during the prevailing second wave of pandemic.

Dr Amin urged that people with co-morbidity should come forward and actively participate in COVID-19 vaccination drive as the process of vaccination would mitigate the severity of illness among co-morbids.

People with co-morbidity include diabetics, those with hypertension, individuals with cardiovascular ailments or who have undergone recent surgery. Co-morbids with diabetes need to keep sugar level under control and should take prescribed medication regularly and same applies to individuals suffering from hypertension or any other ailment, Dr Amin said. The senior consultant said that the people need not panic as the fatality rate was very low and most of the COVID-19 positive patients show mild symptoms.

She said that infected person should not ignore symptoms like fever, cough, myalgia body ache, sore throat and cold. Such symptoms should be immediately reported to doctors to avert the threat of COVID-19 symptoms becoming severe which may prove life threatening.