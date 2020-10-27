IDPS organises 2-day Seerat Conférence

International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Zakura organised a two day Seerat Conference in which a large number of the students and teachers from over 27 schools participated.

During the conference, the students participated in the categories of Naat, Tilawat, Azaan and Seerat speech which mesmerised the audience.

According to a statement, Mufti Azam Jammu & Kashmir, Nasir ul Islam was the chief guest on the occasion. During the competition, the students recited the verses from the Holy Quran, threw light on teachings of Prophet (PBUH) and many students mesmerised the audience by reciting beautiful Naats in the praise of Prophet (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam hailed the IDPS for organising the competition and urged it to hold more such programmes in near future.

He reiterated that the teachings of Prophet (PBUH) were a guide for the whole humanity towards righteousness and universal brotherhood and urged the students to follow the teachings of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).Speaking on the occasion, Khwaja Farooq Renzu Shah said our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best teacher of mankind who always teaches us to respect humanity, love, affection and care.

On the occasion, Chairman IDPS Showkat M Chowdhary announced a 25% scholarship for its students who grabbed the first three positions. He said IDPS would organise more competitions in the future and promote the students at bigger platforms to showcase their talent.