IED diffused on Bandipora-Sgr road

Police on Saturday said an Improved Explosive Device (IED) was diffused on Bandipora-Srinagar road near Lawdara crossing.

A statement said at around 06:30 am, a Road Opening Party of CRPF 3rd Battalion spotted a suspicious wire fitted with gas cylinder along the roadside at Lawdara crossing near Nadihal.

“The area was immediately sealed by joint forces and traffic movement stopped. Bomb disposal squads of police, army and CRPF were pressed into action to diffuse the IED. The forces successfully diffused and destroyed it on the spot without any damage,” said the statement.

It said preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was planted to target the security forces’ convoys passing through the area.

A case (FIR No. 61/2020) has been registered at police station Bandipora and investigation initiated, said the statement.