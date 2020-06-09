IED diffused on Baramulla-Kupwara road

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was diffused on Baramulla-Kupwara road by the security forces on Tuesday, said a spokesperson of Border Security Force (BSF).

He said the road opening party of 40-BN of BSF spotted an IED wrapped in a plastic bag and wired to a timer device on the road.

“The IED was placed in the bushes and on discovery of the explosive, the area was cordoned off immediately and bomb disposal squad of Army was called in. the squad defused the IED. The analysis of the explosion suggests it to be RDX,” said Public Relation Officer, BSF.