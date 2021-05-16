IED neutralised in Shopian

Security forces on Sunday detected and neutralized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

In a tweet, a police spokesperson said that an IED was detected and neutralised between Turkwangam and Sugan (villages) by alert forces.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the IED was planted on the roadside and the forces had “received general inputs about a militant attack”.

He said that soon after the incident, the joint teams of Army’s 44 RR, Police and CRPF laid a siege around the area and launched a search operation.

The forces, according to the official, also launched door to door search operations in Kashwa Zainpora, Pudsoo and Pinjoora villages of the district.

The operations, he said, were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area. The operations were underway at the time of filing this report.