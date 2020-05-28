IED planted in car in south Kashmir's Pulwama defused

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected militants in a car in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was defused by the security forces on Thursday, reports said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a joint team of the security forces recovered the IED after searching the vehicle.

“We had received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying an IED 4-5 days ago,” the report quoted an official.

He said bomb disposal squad teams were called to the spot which defused it without causing any damage.