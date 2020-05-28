Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 1:30 PM

IED planted in car in south Kashmir's Pulwama defused

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 1:30 PM
Representational Pic

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected militants in a car in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was defused by the security forces on Thursday, reports said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a joint team of the security forces recovered the IED after searching the vehicle.

Trending News
File Pic

J&K reports 115 fresh cases; Covid-19 tally crosses 2000 mark

GK Pic

Body of minor boy retrieved from rivulet in Kangan

Centre announces CAT benches in Jammu, Srinagar

Representational Pic

Two booked for posting obscene content on social media: Police

“We had received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying an IED 4-5 days ago,” the report quoted an official.

He said bomb disposal squad teams were called to the spot which defused it without causing any damage.

Tagged in ,
Related News