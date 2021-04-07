I&FC deptt prepares list of 48 'encroachers' on Kralpora Kul

Authorities at Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) have finalized the names of 48 persons who, as per officials, have encroached upon the Kralpora Kul canal.

An official said that preparations are being finalized to dismantle the illegal structures those have come up on the Kul.

He further added that all encroachments will be retrieved during a massive drive.

As per the official documents, a copy of which lies with Greater Kashmir, Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Division Pampore has also forwarded the list of 48 persons to I&FC Chief Engineer.

The official communication further reads that Kralpora Kul were surveyed and physically inspected by a team of officials to ascertain the facts about encroachments.

An official informed that during inspection, the list was prepared.

“Some structures have also come up on the Kul while some have encroached on its land. The preparations are at final stage to retrieve the land,” he said.

I&FC Chief Engineer Iftikhar Kakroo said that he has already issued directions to officials to act under law against violators and encroachers.

The encroachment of water bodies have always remained a concern with environmentalists and social activists urging authorities to act against menace.

The J&K High Court has also time and again directed authorities to remove encroachments along water bodies falling in their jurisdiction.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation has recently announced of chalking out a strategy to conserve wetlands in Srinagar falling within the domain of civic body.

The decision was taken after the civic body received complaints from general public about land mafia encroaching on wetlands in the summer capital.

In a notification, the SMC said in order to “preserve and protect the water bodies from further encroachment and illegal occupation, the inhabitants residing around/ adjacent to Narkara wetland, Ancharsar, Gilsar, Khushalsar, and Hokersar, are hereby advised not to indulge in any illegal constructional activity viz-a-viz residential, commercial, or of any other nature.”