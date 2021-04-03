I&FC dumps waste in violation of Solid Waste Management rules

Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has dumped solid waste and silt excavated from an irrigation canal on its banks in Gopalpora and Kralpora areas of Chadoora in violation of Solid Waste Management Rules, locals complained on Saturday.

The locals said that it was better that the canal was not desilted at all as the entire 3-km patch from Mochwa to Gopalpora was in a mess.

Muhammad Shaban, a retired government employee, said that the disposal of waste goes completely against the Municipal Solid Waste Rules as it was being dumped on a patch of government land near the Srinagar-Chadoora road at Kralpora.

“The engineers of the Irrigation Department did not make sure the contractor kept tippers on the site to lift the waste. It rained for several days and all the muck and dirt defaced the Srinagar-Chadoora road,” said Faiz Bakshi, Convener of Srinagar-based Environmental Policy Group.

He said that the waste was being removed for the last few days but was being dumped near an open public space.

“This goes against the Municipal Solid Waste Rules of 2016. Authorities should have made sure that dirt was lifted and disposed off scientifically by the contractor and this should have been made part of the tender document,” Bakshi said. “Had locals not resisted this, solid waste which contains human fecal matter as well would have been left on the banks of the irrigation canal.”

Chairman of J&K RTI Movement, Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that work should have been done in October or November when the water level was very low in the canals and weather remained dry as well.

“But authorities took up the work when there was forecast of rain for a week. I appeal the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Secretary Jal Shakti and the Chief Engineer Irrigation Kashmir to intervene. The waste should be lifted immediately,” Bhat said. “I fail to understand why our engineers who are considered to be professionals undertake work unprofessionally.”

Locals said that the irrigation canal which runs from Dooniwari, Wathoora to Mochwa via Gopalpora and Kralpora had been encroached at several places.

“During the last 5 to 6 years more than 100 illegal bridges and shops have come up near the banks of the canal and authorities have failed to act,” they said.

Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Kashmir Ifthikar Kakroo said that he had ‘reprimanded’ the contractor and directed officials to ensure adherence to Solid Waste Management rules.

“The waste is being lifted and dumped in adherence of rules now,” he said.