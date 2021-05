UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:43 AM

UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:43 AM

Forest, Ecology, Environment Department, J&K government Tuesday repatriated IFS Mohammed Sajid Sultan from Ladakh to J&K.

As per the order, Mohammed Sajid Sultan, Regional Wildlife Warden, Leh, has been repatriated from Ladakh to J&K.

Consequently, Regional Director, J&K Pollution Control Committee, Jammu, Syed Nadeem Hussain has been transferred and deputed to Ladakh with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the posting order of Mohammed Sajid Sultan would be issued separately.