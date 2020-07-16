IG BSF Kashmir briefs LG about security scenario

Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:16 AM

Rajesh Mishra, IGP, BSF, Kashmir Thursday called on the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the security situation in the area of his responsibility.

The Lt Governor and the IGP discussed about issues concerning effective security management and overall security environment in Kashmir.

The Lt Governor advised the IGP for heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in J&K, besides taking steps for welfare of the BSF personnel, engaged in difficult duties

He stressed on maintaining a sustained coordination between all the security forces and lauded their role in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir.

