IGNOU to hold 34th Convocation through Virtual Mode

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to host its 34th Convocation on April 15 through virtual mode in wake of the surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

The regional Director IGNOU Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Shamim Ahmad Dar said the function will commence at 11 am and the University will award degrees, diplomas and certificates to over 235,000 successful students this time. Also, Minister of Education Government of India, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, will be the Chief Guest at the occasion and will deliver the Convocation Address through virtual mode.

