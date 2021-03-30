Kashmir, Latest News
Irshad Khan
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 1:22 PM

IGP Kashmir admits to security lapse in Sopore attack

Kumar also partly blamed the municipal councilors, who he said had not informed police beforehand so that additional personnel could have been deployed.
GK Photo
GK Photo

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday admitted to a security lapse in the fatal militant attack on two councilors and policeman in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district yesterday even as he said an OGW of the militants has been arrested in the case.

Kumar while addressing media on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of a CRPF trooper killed in another militant attack in Lawaypora on Srinagar outskirts, said there had been “some security lapse” in the attack.

He however added the four PSOs present at the spot and who have been already suspended could have retaliated to the attack.

Kumar also partly blamed the municipal councilors, who he said had not informed police beforehand so that additional personnel could have been deployed. 

The IGP said three alleged OGWs had been questioned in the case of whom one has been arrested.

