IGP Kashmir for hassle-free movement of health workers, essential services during COVID-19 lockdown

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has directed the force units to facilitate hassle free movement of healthcare workers and essential services during the 84-hour COVID-19 lockdown in seven districts of the valley starting Thursday evening.

Police has also set up a special helpline 112 for general public in case of any assistance during the lockdown.

“During the Lockdown Period, all the Police Units have been directed to facilitate hassle free movement of doctors, health workers and essential services. For any assistance Dial-112, ” a police spokesperson quoted IGP Kumar as saying.

The lockdown aimed at containing the prevailing surge in the virus infections was announced in 11 J&K districts Wednesday and will be effective from 7pm this evening till 7am Monday.

The districts are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam in Kashmir and Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua in Jammu division.