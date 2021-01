Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has tested positive for COVID19 and he is in quarantine.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that Kumar is asymptomatic.

“IG Sahab is in quarantine from today and working from home,” a senior Police official said here. “He was tested after he complained of a lesser viral load.”

The senior Police official said that several other Police officers underwent Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Tuesday and that the process was on.