IGP Kashmir promotes 42 ASIs, 457 HCs and 830 SgCts

IGP Kashmir has promoted 42 ASIs to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, 457 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector and 830 SgCts to the rank of Head Constable vide different ZPHQ (K) orders in light of DPC constituted vide ZPHQ order No. 1049 of 2020 dated 10-08-2020.

According to a statement, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has felicitated these newly promoted officers/officials and their families and has expressed hope that these newly promoted officials will strive to work hard for the interests of general public, maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory of J&K.