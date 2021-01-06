Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 7, 2021, 1:10 AM

IGP Kashmir promotes 42 ASIs, 457 HCs and 830 SgCts

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 7, 2021, 1:10 AM
Representational Photo
Trending News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari welcomes announcement of new industrial package

Restore essential supplies, clear snow from roads in Kangan: Mian Altaf

NC accuses administration of missing in action

Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister kept their promise: Dr Darakhshan

IGP Kashmir has promoted 42 ASIs to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, 457 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector and 830 SgCts to the rank of Head Constable vide different ZPHQ (K) orders in light of DPC constituted vide ZPHQ order No. 1049 of 2020 dated 10-08-2020.

According to a statement, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has felicitated these newly promoted officers/officials and their families and has expressed hope that these newly promoted officials will strive to work hard for the interests of general public, maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory of J&K.

Related News