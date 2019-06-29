IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani on Saturday reviewed the security ahead of Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.

Pani along with DIG central Kashmir V K Birdi, SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal and other senior officers of the police took review of the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra which is beginning July 1, said a spokesman.

“In order to have proper co-ordination and synergy among forces being deployed for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, IG Kashmir along other senior police officers take security review on National Highway (Bye-pass) from Panthachowk to Panzinara(Parimpora),” he said.

Pani, he added, emphasised upon all concerned officers to stay alert and maintain effective coordination among forces during Yatra.

“The objective of the security review was sensitization of security forces about ground realities and their preparedness in terms of law and order, rendering assistance to the general public during times of crisis and assistance to the pilgrims who are scheduled to arrive for Shri Amarnath Yatra,” he said. *IG Kashmir take security review ahead of Amarnath yatra in Srinagar*



The IGP Kashmir visited transit camp Panthachowk and took stock of security arrangements and facilities for yatries. He stressed upon officers for three tier security arrangements for transit camp including langars.

Pani also took review of security arrangements en-route especially at sensitive locations/laterals/link-roads and give on spot directions to the concerned for smooth conduct of the yatra.